Feb 16 Palermo moved off the bottom of Serie A with a 1-1 draw at mid-table Chievo Verona on Saturday but the result leaves the Sicilians still seeking their first away win this season.

Palermo are now in 19th spot on 19 points from 25 games, a point above Siena, who play on Sunday, and three from the safety zone while Chievo move up two places to 11th on 29 points.

Palermo, who had not won in 10 matches, took the lead in the fifth minute through former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Mauro Formica, who swivelled on a poor clearance to net his first goal for the club since signing in January.

Chievo got a barely deserved equaliser when Cyril Thereau converted a penalty in the 56th after Santiago Garcia handled Nicholas Frey's header.

Juventus visit mid-table AS Roma in Saturday's late game (1945 GMT) looking to extend their lead at the top to eight points over second-placed Napoli who host Sampdoria on Sunday. (Reporting by Terry Daley in Rome; editing by Ken Ferris)