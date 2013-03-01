ROME, March 1 Juventus maintained their six-point lead at the top of Serie A after a battling 1-1 draw at second-placed Napoli on Saturday.

Gokhan Inler's deflected long-range strike two minutes from halftime cancelled out Giorgio Chiellini's 10th minute header in a physical contest that could have seen Edinson Cavani sent off for elbowing Chiellini in the head just after Inler's equaliser.

Chiellini had pulled the Uruguayan's hair.

The draw means champions Juve move up to 59 points with 11 games left while Napoli have now drawn four games in a row.

AC Milan and Lazio meet at the San Siro on Saturday, with Vladimir Petkovic's side looking to strengthen their grip on third place and Milan hoping to overtake them despite Mario Balotelli missing through injury.