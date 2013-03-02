ROME, March 2 Giampaolo Pazzini's double helped AC Milan take third place in Serie A with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Lazio at the San Siro on Saturday.

Kevin Prince-Boateng also scored as Milan nosed ahead of Lazio in the battle for a Champions League place.

Lazio midfielder Antonio Candreva was sent off early in the first half for a clumsy challenge on Stephan El Shaarawy as the striker bore down on goal.

Pazzini struck on 40 minutes and Prince-Boateng added a second before halftime. Pazzini made the game safe on the hour.

Massimiliano Allegri's resurgent side, unbeaten in the league since the resumption after the winter break, moved on to 48 points, one ahead of fourth-placed Lazio and are now only five behind Napoli in second.

Inter Milan could move level with Lazio if they win at in-form Catania on Sunday (1400 GMT), while sixth-placed Fiorentina take on Chievo (1400 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Justin Palmer)