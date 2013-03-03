MILAN, March 3 Struggling Palermo managed a fortuitous goalless draw at Torino in Serie A on Sunday as Gian Piero Gasperini began his second stint as their coach almost exactly a month after being fired.

Gasperini was sacked at the start of February following a 2-1 defeat by Atalanta and replaced by Alberto Toresani who was himself dismissed a week ago after three matches, all of them draws.

Gasperini was then given another chance by Palermo's eccentric president Maurizio Zamparini.

Palermo, who fired Giuseppe Sannino three games into the season, have not won in their last 13 outings and are joint-bottom with 21 points from 27 games, alongside Pescara and Siena who were playing later on Sunday.

The Sicilians lived dangerously throughout the match as Rolando Bianchi hit the post for Torino in the first half and Giuseppe Vives fired over the bar from close range. Torino missed a host of other chances. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)