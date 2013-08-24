ROME Aug 24 A debut double from veteran striker Luca Toni helped Hellas Verona come back from a goal down to beat AC Milan 2-1 in their first Serie A match for 11 years on Saturday.

Two trademark headers from the 36-year-old former Italian international in the 29th and 53rd minutes gave promoted Verona a deserved three points in the opening league game of the season.

Milan produced a disappointing display despite taking a 14th minute lead through Andrea Poli who was also making his debut for the away team.

The win brought delight to the fans at the Stadio Bentigodi who have had to suffer for more than a decade in the second and third tiers of Italian soccer while their smaller local rivals Chievo Verona flourished in Serie A.

After the mayor of Verona said on Friday that Mario Balotelli brought abuse on himself, the home side's notorious supporters chose to ironically applaud the Milan striker and chant his name instead.

Champions Juventus begin their bid for a third successive title with a trip to Sampdoria in Saturday's late game. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Tony Jimenez)