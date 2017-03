ROME, Sept 1 Three goals in 10 minutes, including splendid efforts from Miralem Pjanic and Adem Ljajic, put AS Roma alongside Napoli and Juventus at the top of Serie A after they defeated Hellas Verona 3-0 on Sunday.

Rudi Garcia's side moved to six points after Bosnia international Pjanic's delightful chip from more than 20 metres out in the 59th minute and a powerful long range drive from Ljajic on his Roma debut six minutes later.

Fabrizio Cacciatore's 56th minute own goal contributed to a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Roma are in second place, ahead of Juventus and behind Rafael Benitez's Napoli on goal difference.

The home side were playing with the Curva Sud section of the Olympic Stadium shut after racist chanting directed at Mario Balotelli from hardcore fans at the end of last season. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)