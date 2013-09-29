Sept 29 Juventus continued to dominate neighbours Torino on Sunday by winning a niggly derby 1-0 with a Paul Pogba goal after resting playmaker Andrea Pirlo.

The Serie A champions completed their ninth match against Torino without conceding a goal, a run stretching back to 2002, and extended their unbeaten run in the fixture to 13.

The only goal came in the 54th minute when Carlos Tevez headed against the crossbar from a corner and Frenchman Pogba reacted quickly to bury the rebound for the visitors, amid suspicions of offside.

Juventus remained unbeaten this season with 16 points from six games, level with Napoli. AS Roma, who began the weekend in top spot with 15 points, were at home to Bologna later on Sunday (1845 GMT).

Juventus coach Antonio Conte has made it clear he will rotate the squad this season and, having rested goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon one week ago, it was 34-year-old Pirlo's turn on Sunday.

The match was predictably intense, with numerous untidy clashes in midfield and few scoring chances.

Torino, who last won the fixture in 1996, left Alessio Cerci alone in attack and Juventus also struggled to create openings with Carlos Tevez ineffective against the home defence. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)