Oct 3 AS Roma take their 100 percent record to unbeaten Inter Milan on Saturday in a Serie A game featuring two sides who have undergone a startling transformation under new leadership this season.

Roma have won all six games under Frenchman Rudi Garcia, who inherited a squad in disarray and has quickly turned them into potential title winners.

Inter's decision to hire Walter Mazzarri as coach has also paid off with the new boss, who enjoys the rare privilege of having never been sacked, performing wonders on a team that lost 16 league matches last season.

Roma, who lead the table with 18 points, have the best attack and defence in the league while Inter, four points behind in fourth, are the second best in both departments.

Both coaches have started by shoring up patchy defences.

Roma, whose cavalier attitude under Zdenek Zeman last season left them with one of the worst defensive records in the league, have conceded only one goal in their opening six matches.

Morocco defender Mehdi Benatia has proved an outstanding signing from Udinese and Brazilian fullback Maicon has enjoyed a new lease of life following his move from Manchester City.

Ivorian forward Gervinho, who joined from Arsenal, has also found a second wind while captain Francesco Totti, 37 and in his 22nd season at the club, is as influential as ever.

The team have scored 17 goals already, including five against hapless Bologna last Sunday.

Inter, with three goals conceded, have the second best defensive record, not surprising given Mazzarri's record as a coach who likes his teams to play on the counterattack.

In typical Mazzarri style, they are quick and efficient when breaking forward.

Saturday's game at San Siro (1845 GMT) is the highlight of a weekend which also sees Juventus host struggling AC Milan.

Milan's start to the season has been almost a repeat of last year with injuries, new signings struggling to settle in and some last-gasp goals which have prevented their situation from becoming even worse.

The only difference is that there has been less speculation about the future of coach Massimiliano Allegri, although that is sure to change if they do not improve quickly.

Milan's maverick forward Mario Balotelli will be serving the second of a three-match ban for his sending-off late in the 2-1 defeat at home to Napoli.

With five wins and a draw, Juventus are two points behind Roma on 16 points, although forward Carlos Tevez has yet to settle and four of their wins have been by single-goal margins.

Napoli, who also have 16 points and suffered their first defeat under Rafael Benitez in the Champions League at Arsenal on Tuesday, host promoted Livorno, who have made a respectable start and have eight points, on Sunday (1300).

