Nov 10 AC Milan's problems continued when they were held to a goalless draw at bottom club Chievo in Serie A on Sunday and leaders AS Roma drew 1-1 at home with Sassuolo who equalised deep into stoppage time.

Milan, missing striker Mario Balotelli through suspension, extended their winless run to six games in all competitions and finished with 10 men after Riccardo Montolivo was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 81st minute.

The visitors, who have won only three times in 12 Serie A outings and have 13 points, dominated the game and nearly snatched a win when Robinho hit the post with 10 minutes left and Kaka over fired over from the rebound.

Roma, who have 32 out of a possible 36 points, went ahead against promoted Sassuolo when Alessandro Longhi put through his own goal in the 19th minute but Domenico Berardi grabbed an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Juventus and Napoli, level in second place on 28 points, meet later on Sunday (1945).

