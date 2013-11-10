Nov 10 AC Milan's problems continued when they were held to a goalless draw at bottom club Chievo in Serie A on Sunday and leaders AS Roma drew 1-1 at home with lowly Sassuolo who equalised deep into stoppage time.

There was also last-minute drama at Atalanta where Marko Livaja's goal in the 93rd minute gave the hosts a 2-1 win over Bologna, and Cagliari, where Daniele Conti's 88th-minute free kick, his second goal of the game, gave the Sardinians a 2-1 win over Torino.

Milan, missing striker Mario Balotelli through suspension, extended their winless run to six games in all competitions, heaping more pressure on their phlegmatic coach Massimiliano Allegri.

They finished with 10 men after Riccardo Montolivo was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 81st minute while Chievo striker Sergio Pellisier was also dismissed in stoppage time and had to be restrained by officials as he left the field.

Milan, who have won only three times in 12 Serie A games and have 13 points, dominated the match and nearly snatched a win when Robinho hit the post with 10 minutes left and Kaka fired over from the rebound.

Alessandro Matri, their close season signing from Juventus who has scored only one goal for his new club, turned the ball wide from six metres when he had the goal at his mercy.

Although Milan created chances, their approach work was often pedestrian and Kaka was a shadow of the player who graced the San Siro before his unhappy four-year move to Real Madrid.

It could have been worse for the visitors as Chievo's Marcelo Estigarribia had a shot tipped over by Christian Abbiati in the first half and Luca Rigoni shot into the side-netting when it seemed easier to score.

Roma, who won their first 10 games, were held to their second successive 1-1 draw. Rudi Garcia's team went ahead in the 19th minute when Alessandro Longhi turned the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear after his goalkeeper Gianluca Pegolo had brilliantly saved Alessandro Florenzi's shot.

Roma had further chances but were surprised by a late flourish from the Serie A debutants. There was a warning when goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis denied Antonio Floro Flores before Berardi fired the equaliser with almost the last kick of the game.

