ROME Nov 23 The pressure was heaped on coach Massimiliano Allegri on Saturday after AC Milan continued their dreadful run of Serie A form with a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Genoa.

Elsewhere, a late goal from Antonio Cassano snatched a surprise 1-0 win for Parma at Napoli.

Parma moved up to 10th after Cassano's classy low strike from outside the area won a precious three points for his side. Napoli stayed third on 28 points, four behind unbeaten league leaders AS Roma who take on Cagliari on Monday.

Milan dropped to 11th on 14 points after Alberto Gilardino equalised from the spot for the visitors when Urby Emanuelson clumsily brought down Sime Vrsaljko, four minutes after Kaka's elegant fourth-minute opener.

Mario Balotelli compounded Milan's misery by missing a 36th-minute penalty, only the second time in his career he missed from the spot.

Not even Thomas Manfredini being sent off after fouling Balotelli for the penalty could help toothless Milan who have not won in five league games and saw their misfiring strikers waste a series of chances.

Chievo Verona stayed bottom despite a stoppage-time Dejan Lazarevic strike earning a dramatic 1-0 derby victory against Hellas Verona. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)