Nov 24 Sinisa Mihajlovic was denied a winning start as Sampdoria coach when his 10-man side conceded a goal with the last kick of the game to draw 1-1 with Lazio in a scrappy but dramatic Serie A match on Sunday.

Defending champions Juventus went top, at least until AS Roma host Cagliari on Monday, by winning 2-0 at Livorno with goals from Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez while Udinese slowed Fiorentina's progress with a 1-0 win.

Juventus lead after 13 games with 34 points, two more than Roma, with Napoli third on 28.

Sampdoria had Nenad Krsticic sent off 18 seconds into the second half but still went ahead through Roberto Soriano, only for Lorik Cana to equalise in the fourth minute of stoppage time. (Reporting By Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)