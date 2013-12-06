ROME Dec 6 Attacking midfielder Marek Hamsik could miss Napoli's Serie A match against Udinese on Saturday and their Champions League showdown with Arsenal on Wednesday after suffering a foot injury.

"Hamsik had a knock to his foot. We need to wait and see how it goes," coach Rafa Benitez said during Friday's pre-match news conference.

Napoli go into Saturday's game six points behind Serie A champions Juventus after recent dip in form.

Hamsik, who has scored six times in Serie A this season, is considered as a key player as Napoli look to keep alive their Champions League challenge. Napoli need to beat Premier League leaders Arsenal by three goals to qualify for the knockout stages of the European competition. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Pritha Sarkar)