ROME Dec 7 AS Roma captain Francesco Totti could make his comeback in Sunday's Serie A match against Fiorentina following an eight-week injury layoff.

The 37-year-old midfielder was named in the team's 23-man squad although Italian media reported that he was expected to start on the bench.

Totti has been sidelined with a thigh injury since October and in his absence Rudi Garcia's side, who trail leaders Juventus by six points, have struggled for goals and have scored only five times in six games.

The early-season Serie A pace setters remain unbeaten but relinquished top spot to Juventus after drawing their last four matches. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Pritha Sarkar)