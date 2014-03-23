March 23 Luckless Inter Milan hit the woodwork four times and then conceded a last-minute goal in a 2-1 home defeat by Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday that left their hopes of finishing in the Champions League places in tatters.

Giacomo Bonaventura, who had put Atalanta in front in the first half, scored with a header to give his side a second consecutive away league victory against Inter after they won 4-3 in the San Siro last season.

Udinese beat relegation battlers Sassuolo 1-0 after both teams missed penalties and Sampdoria thrashed Verona 5-0, with their second goal coming after the ball struck the referee.

Atalanta went ahead in the 36th minute when Bonaventura finished off Maxi Moralez's counter-attack, only for Argentine forward Mauro Icardi to equalise one minute later after running on to Fredy Guarin's pass.

Inter dominated the second half as Guarin smashed a long-range effort against the crossbar and Rodrigo Palacio sent a header against the foot of the post.

That was followed by an incredible double miss in the 85th minute when Jonathan's shot rebounded off the bar to Icardi whose point-blank range effort was blocked by a defender and struck the post.

Inter coach Walter Mazzarri was already showing his exasperation on the touchline when Atalanta won a free kick and Bonaventura escaped his marker at the far post to score with a header which went between goalkeeper Samir Handanovic's legs.

Inter were left joint fifth on 47 points with Parma who earlier drew 1-1 at home Genoa.

Sampdoria, beaten 3-0 at Atalanta last week, replied to some stinging criticism from coach Sinisa Mihajlovic by demolishing Verona with Roberto Soriano scoring twice and Gianluca Sansone, Renan and Angelo Palombo sharing the other goals.

Renan's effort came after a corner was deflected into his path by the referee.

Antonio Di Natale, making a club record 324th Serie A appearance for Udinese, celebrated by putting them ahead in the 26th minute but blotted his performance by firing wide from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

Sergio Floccari sent a second-half penalty against the post for Sassuolo who were left floundering in the relegation zone. (Reporting By Brian Homewood)