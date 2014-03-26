March 26 Two goals in seven first-half minutes from Carlos Tevez kept Juventus on course for a third successive Serie A title with a 2-1 win over Parma which ended the away side's 17-match unbeaten run and set a record of 15 straight home wins in a season.

Argentine Tevez struck in the 25th and 32nd minutes to go back to the top of the Serie A scoring charts with 18 goals and extended Juve's lead to 14 points after AS Roma had cut the gap to 11 with a last gasp 2-1 win over Torino on Tuesday.

Cristian Molinaro pulled a goal back for Parma just after the hour mark but they lost Amauri to a soft-looking red card for apparently elbowing Giorgio Chiellini in an aerial challenge almost immediately afterwards.

Antonio Conte's side moved up to 81 points and stayed 20 ahead of third-placed Napoli, who beat bottom side Catania 4-2 in a thrilling game in Sicily.

Rafael Benitez's team raced into a 4-0 halftime lead thanks to a double from Duvan Zapata, a tap-in from Jose Callejon following a comical defensive mix-up and a stunning volley from Henrique.

Napoli are now 10 points ahead of fourth-placed Fiorentina, having lost to Vincenzo Montella's side in Naples at the weekend, thanks to AC Milan, who relieved the pressure on their under-fire manager Clarence Seedorf with a 2-0 win in Florence.

Milan remained in 12th place on 39 points after a 23rd- minute header from Philippe Mexes and a delicate Mario Balotelli free kick just after the hour mark secured their first league win in five games, offering Seedorf a stay of execution after reportedly begin given two matches to save his job. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Josh Reich)