March 30 Italian World Cup referee Nicola Rizzoli was involved in an extraordinary incident when he awarded a penalty and then changed his mind after five minutes of angry protests during second-placed AS Roma's 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Sunday.

Rizzoli initially awarded Sassuolo a penalty when their forward Nicola Sansone went down under a seemingly innocuous challenge by Roma defender Mehdi Benatia in the 36th minute of the Serie A match.

Both teams protested the decision, with Roma angry over the penalty and Sassuolo claiming that Benatia should have been sent off.

Sassuolo had already put the ball on the spot and were preparing to take the kick when Rizzoli, after consulting his assistants, changed his mind and awarded a drop ball.

There were more protests at halftime as Sassuolo players again surrounded Rizzoli to protest the decision.

Serie A uses the additional assistant referees system preferred by UEFA with extra match officials on each goal line.

Roma had taken the lead in the 16th minute with Mattia Destro's 10th goal of the season.

Sassuolo's Simone Missiroli was caught in possession by Radja Nainggolan and he then slipped the ball through for Destro to lift the ball over Gianluca Pegolo with a neat finish.

Roma's second came at the end of a leisurely second half when Sassuolo again lost possession in their own half and Brazilian Michel Bastos was sent clear to place his ball wide of Pergolo.

Roma's fourth successive win left then 11 points behind runaway leaders Juventus who were away to third-placed Napoli on Sunday evening (1845 GMT). (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)