MILAN Oct 26 Serie A leaders Juventus put their European problems behind them with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to a tame Palermo side on Sunday.

Midfielder Arturo Vidal and forward Fernando Llorente, with his first goal of the season, scored in each half to give Juve, champions for the last three seasons, their 23rd successive home win in the league.

Juventus have struggled in the Champions League, losing their last two games to Atletico Madrid and Olympiakos, but faced no such problems against the harmless Sicilians as they enjoyed 65 percent of the possession.

The visitors only threatened briefly during the first half when Franco Vazquez had one effort deflected over the bar and then skimmed the woodwork with a diving header from the resulting corner.

Juventus, who gave themselves the luxury of resting midfielder Paul Pogba, went ahead in the 32nd minute when Carlos Tevez ran at the Palermo defence, drawing defenders towards him, and slipped the ball to Vidal who sent a pinpoint shot low into far corner.

Llorente headed in from a corner in the 64th minute to make the game safe and Sebastian Giovinco struck the post, although much of the second half was played at near walking pace.

Thirty-seven-year old Antonio Di Natale scored his fifth goal of the season, an exquisite curled effort in the sixth minute, to set Udinese on the way to a 2-0 home win over Atalanta, Cyril Thereau scoring the second.

Chile forward Mauricio Pinilla missed a second-half penalty but then scored an 84th winner as Genoa beat Chievo 2-1, handing the home team's new coach Rolando Maran a losing start.

Juventus, who have dropped only two points, have 22 from eight games, three ahead of AS Roma who drew 0-0 at Sampdoria on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Mark Meadows)