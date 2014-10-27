MILAN Oct 27 Inter coach Walter Mazzarri is not yet off the hook, despite Sunday's win over Cesena, and faces one of the men touted to replace when his side host unbeaten Sampdoria on Wednesday (1945 GMT).

There is widespread speculation over Mazzarri's future and the names of Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, Udinese's Andrea Stramaccioni and former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes have all been churned up by the rumour mill as possible replacements.

Sunday's controversial 1-0 win at Cesena, where Inter were helped by a first-half penalty and the sending off of rival goalkeeper Nicola Leali, lifted some of the pressure but Mazzarri's respite did not last long.

Shortly after the win, Inter president Erick Thohir told media in his native Indonesia that he was still mulling the coach's situation.

"We have to be fair to the coach. We'll see in the next two games, although changing the coach is not a good solution," he was quoted as saying.

"We'd like to give him the opportunity first. There have been lots of rumours about coaches, and obviously we will find the best coach for Inter."

Inter's three previous league games were a 4-1 home defeat to Cagliari, a 3-0 loss to goal-shy Fiorentina and a 2-2 draw with Napoli, and Mazzarri said the players clearly felt the pressure on Sunday.

"We really needed this win," said the irascible former midfielder, adding that he would rather have played the whole match against eleven men.

"I know they were desperate to win and prove themselves, but at times you have to be calmer and take your time and make the right decision.

"We could have had tried more long-range shots but they sometimes seemed determined to walk it into the net."

"If Thohir wants me to stay, that's fine, if not, I'll be on my way," he added. "That's how it's always been in football."

Inter are joint eighth alongside Genoa with 12 points from eight games while Sampdoria are joint third with 16.

Genoa host leaders and defending champions Juventus, who have dropped only two points, while AS Roma, who are three points behind in second, entertain promoted Cesena in two of Wednesday's other games. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Julien Pretot)