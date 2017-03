MILAN Oct 29 Genoa handed Serie A leaders and titleholders Juventus a dramatic first league defeat of the season when Luca Antonini scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give them a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

Napoli, who beat Chievo 6-2 on Sunday with a Gonzalo Higuain hat-trick, drew 1-1 at Atalanta after the Argentina forward scored a late equaliser, but then missed a stoppage-time penalty.

Inter Milan chalked up a 1-0 win courtesy of a controversial penalty for the second game in a row, this time against previously unbeaten Sampdoria, as Mauro Icardi converted in the 89th minute amid angry protests from his opponents.

Mattia Destro and Daniele De Rossi gave AS Roma a 2-0 win over promoted Cesena as they pulled level on 22 points with Juventus at the top after nine games. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)