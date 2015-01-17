MILAN Jan 17 Inter Milan's Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic made three terrific saves to help secure a point as they were held to a 0-0 draw at lowly Empoli in Serie A on Saturday

The result moved ninth-placed Inter within five points of third-placed Lazio, who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot and host Napoli on Sunday.

A soporific first half saw Empoli dominate possession without causing any real danger and it was Inter who almost scored after the break when Nemanja Vidic came close with a header from a corner in the 52nd minute.

Six minutes later Rodrigo Palacio almost gave te visitors the lead when he nodded Hernanes' cross just wide.

Empoli responded with three attempts in 10 minutes that Handanovic turned aside.

After a spectacular save kept out a close-range shot by Manuel Pucciarelli, the former Udinese keeper used his feet to again deny Pucciarelli and his fingertips to stop a Piotr Zielinski effort.

"Everyone tries to help out in the best way possible," Handanovic told Sky Sport Italia. "It was important to come away from here with a clean sheet as we didn't really create many chances to win. And when you can't win a game you have to accept a draw."

Roberto Mancini's Inter are level on 26 points with city rivals AC Milan while Empoli, who have drawn six of their last seven games, are 15th on 19 points, four above the drop zone. (Editing by Ken Ferris)