ROME Jan 18 Napoli beat Lazio 1-0 in Rome on Sunday to go third in Serie A thanks to an 18th minute goal from Argentine international Gonzalo Higuain.

It was Higuain's seventh goal in four games against Lazio and came after he controlled a Dries Mertens through ball to unleash a thunderous angled shot past substitute goalie Etrit Berisha.

The victory left Napoli on 33 points from 19 games, two clear of Lazio in fourth, and on course for a Champions League slot. Sampdoria could join them on 33 if they win later at Parma.

"We have to continue like this," Higuain told Sky Sports Italia. "It is important to be back in third place."

Higuain's brother and agent Nicolas had said earlier in the week that playing in next season's most prestigious European competition was key but the player said he was happy at Napoli and had a contract.

Despite being without in-form midfielder Felipe Anderson and captain Stefano Mauri, Lazio dominated most of the first half but couldn't find an equaliser.

After Marco Parolo hit the crossbar, Luis Pedro Cavanda failed to convert a perfect Dusan Basta's cross and headed the ball right into Rafael's hands from a few metres out

Napoli have now won more games away (five) than at home (four).

Leaders Juventus face Verona in the late game. (Reporting by Jacopo Lomonaco, editing by Alan Baldwin)