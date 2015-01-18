(Updates with other games)

ROME Jan 18 Napoli beat Lazio 1-0 in Rome on Sunday to go third in Serie A thanks to an 18th minute goal from Argentine international Gonzalo Higuain.

Sampdoria also joined Napoli on 33 points to move into fourth place as second half goals from Gonzalo Bergessio and Roberto Soriano saw them win 2-0 in Parma.

Yet AC Milan's struggles continued with another defeat at their San Siro home against struggling Atalanta, with German Denis scoring the game's only goal.

Higuain scored his seventh goal in four games against Lazio. It came after he controlled a Dries Mertens through ball to unleash a thunderous angled shot past substitute goalie Etrit Berisha.

"We have to continue like this," Higuain told Sky Sports Italia. "It is important to be back in third place."

Higuain's brother and agent Nicolas had said earlier in the week that playing in next season's most prestigious European competition was key but the player said he was happy at Napoli and had a contract.

Despite being without in-form midfielder Felipe Anderson and captain Stefano Mauri, Lazio dominated most of the first half but could not find an equaliser.

After Marco Parolo hit the crossbar, Luis Pedro Cavanda failed to convert a perfect Dusan Basta's cross and headed the ball right into Rafael's hands from a few metres out.

Sampdoria kept pace with Napoli, earning only their second away win of the season after Eder set up Bergessio's first goal of the year after 54 minutes and Soriano added a second 16 minutes later.

The victories left Napoli and Sampdoria two points clear of Lazio in fifth.

Fiorentina, a further point behind, are still in the hunt for the third Champions League slot with Khouma Babacar's headed winner in stoppage time earning them a precious 2-1 win at Chievo.

Milan's mid-table mediocrity continues with their fourth loss at home this season. They have now won only once in their last 10 games.

Atalanta strung together five crisp passes that allowed Denis to beat Diego Lopez from inside the box in the 33rd minute. It leaves Milan stuck in eighth, seven points off a Champions League spot.

Leaders Juventus face Verona in the late game.

(Reporting by Jacopo Lomonaco, editing by Alan Baldwin and Ian Chadband)