MILAN Feb 7 Juventus gave another display of their Serie A dominance as they swept aside AC Milan 3-1 on Saturday to complete a league double over their old rivals and move 10 points clear at the top.

Carlos Tevez burst clear of the defence to put the hosts ahead with his 14th league goal of the season after 14 minutes and, although Luca Antonelli headed Milan level, Leonardo Bonucci quickly replied to give Juve a 2-1 halftime lead.

After Alvaro Morata added the third in the 65th minute, it merely became a case of whether ragged Milan could keep the score respectable.

Juventus, in danger of turning Serie A into a one-horse race as they charge towards a fourth successive title, have 53 points from 22 games, 10 ahead of Roma who visit Cagliari on Sunday (1400 GMT). Once-mighty Milan are joint ninth with 29 points. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Mark Meadows)