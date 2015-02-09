MILAN Feb 9 Genoa ended a seven-match run without a Serie A victory by winning 1-0 at Lazio on Monday after the hosts had goalkeeper Federico Marchetti sent off in the first half.

In front of a meagre crowd at the Stadio Olimpico, Marchetti was dismissed in the 27th minute and gave away a penalty as he bundled over M'baye Niang.

Danilo Cataldi was taken off to make way for Etrit Berisha and the Albanian keeper's first job was to pick the ball out of the net after Diego Perotti converted the spot kick.

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin had kept his side in the game early on, turning a Lucas Biglia free kick on to the post and blocking Antonio Candreva's shot.

Inspirational Brazilian Felipe Anderson, who missed Lazio's previous three games through injury, came on at halftime but the closest the home team came to a goal was when Stefano Mauri struck the post midway through the second half.

Lazio stayed sixth with 34 points and Genoa climbed to seventh, two points behind. Juventus lead on 53 points. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)