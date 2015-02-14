ROME Feb 14 Senegalese striker Khouma Babacar scored twice and set up another goal as Fiorentina beat Sassuolo 3-1 for their sixth away win of the Serie A season on Saturday.

The victory left Fiorentina four points adrift of third placed Napoli, who were playing later in Palermo, in the hunt for a spot in the qualifying stage of next season's Champions League.

Vincenzo Montella's side dominated the first half and killed off the game in the space of two minutes when Babacar's backheel sent former Chelsea player Mohamed Salah through in the 30th.

Babacar then scored his sixth goal of the season 90 seconds later and made it 3-0 in the 62nd minute when he controlled a David Pizarro pass and calmly shot past Andrea Consigli.

Domenico Berardi headed in a consolation goal for Sassuolo five minutes later.

Fiorentina are fourth in Serie A on 38 points, with Napoli on 42. Sassuolo are 12th on 29 points after losing for only the second time at home this season. (Reporting by Jacopo Lomonaco, editing by Alan Baldwin)