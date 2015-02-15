MILAN Feb 15 Fredy Guarin scored two majestic long-range goals, one with each foot, and was involved in two more as he led Inter Milan to a much-needed 4-1 win away to Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.

Ivorian pair Gervinho and Seydou Doumbia failed to inspire second-placed AS Roma, who were held 0-0 at home by bottom club Parma, while Milan's troubles continued in a 1-1 draw at home to Empoli.

M'Baye Niang scored twice to lead Genoa to a 5-2 win over Verona, relegation-threatened Cagliari held Torino 1-1 away and Lazio stayed in the race for a Champions League place by winning 1-0 at Udinese.

Leaders Juventus (53 points) were away to Cesena later on Sunday with a chance to extend their lead over Roma (47) to nine points. Lazio (37) are fifth thanks to Antonio Candreva's first-half penalty winner.

Inter, joint ninth, won two league games in a row for the first time since Roberto Mancini took over in November.

Xherdan Shaqiri put them in front by converting a second-minute penalty following a foul on Guarin, the Swiss player's first league goal since his move from Bayern Munich in January.

Maxi Moralez equalised for Atlanta before Guarin sprang into action, powering his way past a challenge in midfield and curling a low 25-metre left foot shot past Marco Sportiello in the 38th minute.

The Colombian surpassed that effort just past the hour when he looped a right-foot effort into the net from a similar distance, then slipped the ball through for Rodrigo Palacio to complete the scoring.

Atlanta had Yohan Benalouane sent off early in the second half after he was booked for a foul, then again for dissent.

Roma struggled to create chances against Parma despite the return of Gervinho from the African Nations Cup and compatriot Doumbia's debut following his move from CSKA Moscow.

Doumbia had one header saved by Antonio Mirante and Ashley Cole headed against the post for Roma, who have drawn six of their last eight league games.

Milan, stuck in eleventh, went ahead when Mattia Destro scored with their first shot on target just before halftime, only to leave Massimo Maccarone unmarked to head the equaliser.

Goalkeeper Diego Lopez was sent off six minutes from time while defender Alex suffered a broken nose early on and Gabriel Paletta pulled a hamstring. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Chadband)