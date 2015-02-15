* Juventus, Roma both held by teams in relegation zone

* Guarin scores two majestic goals for Inter

* AC Milan's troubles continue (Updates with Juventus match)

MILAN, Feb 15 Arturo Vidal missed a late penalty as Serie A leaders Juventus were dramatically held 2-2 at lowly Cesena on Sunday, wasting a chance to pull further clear of AS Roma who drew 0-0 at home to bottom side Parma.

Fredy Guarin scored two majestic long-range goals, one with each foot, and was involved in two more as he led Inter Milan to a much-needed 4-1 win away to Atalanta.

Milan's troubles continued in a 1-1 draw at home to Empoli, M'Baye Niang scored twice in Genoa's 5-2 win over Verona, relegation-threatened Cagliari held Torino 1-1 away and Lazio stayed in the race for a Champions League place by winning 1-0 at Udinese.

Juventus stayed seven points clear of Roma after a torrid evening on Cesena's artificial pitch.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon had already made three saves before Andrea Pirlo lost possession in midfield, Gregoire Defrel charged forward and laid the ball off for Milan Djuric to put the hosts in front.

But the Sea Horses, one place off the bottom and seven points adrift of safety, undid their good work in six sloppy minutes before halftime.

Alvaro Morata was left unmarked to head the equaliser from Paul Pogba's pinpoint cross and Claudio Marchisio pounced to score from close range after Cesena failed to clear a throw-in.

Cesena came roaring back after halftime and deservedly equalised through Franco Brienza in the 70th minute.

Although under the cosh, Juve were awarded a penalty for handball by Stefano Lucchini and Cesena coach Domenico Di Carlos was sent off for his protests, but Vidal rolled his effort wide of the post to keep the title race alive.

African Nations Cup winners Gervinho and Seydou Doumbia, making his debut following his move from CSKA Moscow, failed to inspire Roma against Parma, who have lost 18 of their 23 league games against a backdrop of boardroom turbulence.

The Ivorian pair's fatigue, rather than their enthusiasm, rubbed off on their team mates as Roma plodded through 90 minutes and were jeered off the pitch.

Juventus have 54 points from 23 games, followed by Roma on 47, Napoli (42) and Fiorentina (38). Lazio (37) are fifth thanks to Antonio Candreva's first-half penalty winner.

Inter, joint ninth, won two league games in a row for the first time since Roberto Mancini took over in November.

Xherdan Shaqiri put them in front by converting a second-minute penalty following a foul on Guarin, the Swiss player's first league goal since his move from Bayern Munich in January.

Maxi Moralez equalised for Atlanta before Guarin sprang into action, powering his way past a challenge in midfield and curling a low 25-metre left foot shot past Marco Sportiello in the 38th minute.

The Colombian surpassed that effort just past the hour when he looped a right-foot effort into the net from a similar distance, then slipped the ball through for Rodrigo Palacio to complete the scoring.

Atlanta had Yohan Benalouane sent off early in the second half after he was booked for a foul, then again for dissent.

Milan, stuck in 11th, went ahead when Mattia Destro scored with their first shot on target just before halftime, only to leave Massimo Maccarone unmarked to head the equaliser.

Goalkeeper Diego Lopez was sent off six minutes from time while defender Alex suffered a broken nose early on and Gabriel Paletta pulled a hamstring. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Chadband and Pritha Sarkar)