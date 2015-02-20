MILAN Feb 20 Playmaker Andrea Pirlo scored with a dipping 25-metre drive to give runaway Serie A leaders Juventus a 2-1 win over Atalanta on Friday after the lowly visitors had taken a shock lead.

The 35-year-old collected the ball in midfield, took one touch and then almost nonchalantly produced a vicious, swerving shot that outfoxed Marco Sportiello in the Atalanta goal in the last minute of the first half.

Juventus, on course for a fourth successive title, are now 10 points clear of second-placed AS Roma who visit Verona on Sunday.

"Today it was fundamental for us to win even if we played badly," Pirlo told reporters after his side bounced back in style from Sunday's 2-2 draw at struggling Cesena.

"We wanted to send a message to the other teams in the championship after that really tough test in Cesena."

Goal-shy Atalanta, who have netted 21 times in 24 league games and were beaten 4-1 at home by Inter Milan a week ago, went ahead against the run of play in the 25th minute when Giulio Migliaccio scored with a glancing header which went in off the post.

The ball rebounded into the arms of Gianluigi Buffon but had clearly crossed the line already.

Fourth from bottom Atalanta led for 14 minutes before Fernando Llorente scrambled the ball over the line after Sportiello had parried Leonardo Bonucci's header from a corner.

Pirlo then put Juve ahead with his third league goal of the season as his team maintained their unbeaten home record in all competitions.

Juve have 57 points from 24 games with Roma on 47 and Napoli, who are at home to Sassuolo on Monday, third on 42. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)