MILAN Feb 23 Duvan Zapata scored a goal of sheer brute force and determination to set Napoli on the way to a 2-0 win over Sassuolo which moved them another step closer to second-placed AS Roma in Serie A on Monday.

Napoli had spent just over one hour banging away at the Sassuolo rearguard when the burly Colombian collected Marek Hamsik's pass and ran towards the centre of the retreating defence.

He fell over when his shot was blocked but, despite being surrounded by four defenders, leapt to his feet, got to the ball first and then managed to place it into the net, leaving three bemused opponents sprawled on the pitch.

Zapata then provided the pass for Hamsik to score the second with a curling shot.

Napoli saw out the win despite having substitute Dries Mertens sent off after only six minutes on the pitch. The Belgian midfielder was given a straight red card for a trip from behind, although it seemed a harsh decision.

Third-placed Napoli, who were nine points behind Roma before the Christmas winter break, cut the gap to three points as they moved onto 45 points from 24 games.

Rafael Benitez's team have won six out of eight league games since the start of January. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)