MILAN, March 1 An inspired Felipe Anderson performance, including a majestic opening goal, led Lazio to a 3-0 win at Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday as they continued to chase a place in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old Brazilian curled a right-foot shot into the top corner from the edge of the area just before halftime and provided the cross for former Germany forward Miroslav Klose to head the second.

He unwittingly provided the third when his shot was deflected into the path of Marco Parolo to complete a win which kept Lazio in fourth place, with 43 points from 25 games.

The weekend's matches all kicked off 15 minutes late in a show of solidarity, organised by the Italian Players' Association (AIC), for bottom-of-the-table Parma, whose game at Genoa was called off because of the club's financial crisis.

Parma'a players have not been paid all season.

Stefano Okaka gave Sampdoria, joint fifth, a 2-1 win at Atalanta to end a five-match winless league run, tapping the ball across the line after Marco Sportiello failed to hold a Samuel Eto'o shot.

Gianfranco Zola's Cagliari moved a step closer Serie B with a 2-1 home defeat by fellow strugglers Verona, leaving them stuck in the relegation zone and three points adrift of 17th-placed Atalanta and safety.

Luca Toni, with a clever finish, and Juanito Gomez put Verona in control before Daniele Conti pulled one back with a free kick in the 90th minute.

Cesena, one place off the bottom, moved within one point of Cagliari by beating Udinese 1-0 thanks to an Alejandro Rodriguez header. Palermo and Empoli drew 0-0. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)