MILAN, March 1 Fiorentina forward Mohamed Salah, enjoying a new lease of life since his move from Chelsea, scored again to give his side a 1-0 win at Inter Milan on Sunday despite finishing with nine men due to injuries.

An inspired Felipe Anderson performance, including a majestic opening goal, led Lazio to a 3-0 win at Sassuolo and moved them two points behind third-placed Napoli, who lost 1-0 at Torino, as the race for Champions League places warmed up.

The weekend's matches all kicked off 15 minutes late in a show of solidarity, organised by the Italian Players' Association (AIC), for bottom-of-the-table Parma, whose game at Genoa was called off because of the club's financial crisis.

Parma's players have not been paid all season.

Salah, who made only 13 Premier League appearances, mostly from the bench, in his year at Chelsea, came on just before halftime for the injured Khouma Babacar and settled a disappointing game with his third Serie A goal in four outings.

The Egyptian pounced in the 55th minute after Samir Handanovic failed to hold Manuel Pasqual's cross to give Fiorentina their first away win over Inter for 15 years.

"I wanted to make the most of Salah's extraordinary form. I know that when a player is going through that kind of form, it's the coach's job to encourage him," Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella told reporters.

Fiorentina had to cling on after losing Nenad Tomovic to a nasty knock on the head and Stefan Savic, also to injury, in the closing minutes, having made their three substitutions.

Norberto Neto made a superb save to tip Rodrigo Palacio's header over the bar in stoppage time while the Argentine wasted another chance by shooting at Neto instead of passing to the unmarked Mauro Icardi.

Napoli, who are third in the Champions League playoff spot, have 45 points from 25 games after losing to Kamil Glik's second half goal at Torino. They are followed by Lazio (43) and Fiorentina (42). Roberto Mancini's Inter are ninth with 35 points.

Second-placed Roma (48 points) entertain leaders Juventus (57) in the top-of-the-table clash on Monday where anything other than a win for the hosts could turn the rest of the season into a one-horse race.

Anderson put Lazio ahead when he curled a right-foot shot into the top corner from the edge of the area just before halftime and provided the cross for former Germany forward Miroslav Klose to head the second.

He unwittingly provided the third when his shot was deflected into the path of Marco Parolo who completed the win.

Stefano Okaka gave Sampdoria, sixth with 39 points, a 2-1 win at Atalanta to end a five-match winless league run, tapping the ball across the line after Marco Sportiello failed to hold a Samuel Eto'o shot.

Gianfranco Zola's Cagliari were left stuck in the relegation zone and three points adrift of 17th-placed Atalanta and safety after losing 2-1 at home to Verona.

Luca Toni, with a clever finish, and Juanito Gomez put Verona in control before Daniele Conti pulled one back with a free kick in the 90th minute.

Cesena, one place off the bottom, moved within one point of Cagliari by beating Udinese 1-0 thanks to an Alejandro Rodriguez header. Palermo and Empoli drew 0-0. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond and Justin Palmer)