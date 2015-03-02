ROME, March 2 Second-placed AS Roma fought back with 10 men to snatch a 1-1 draw at home to leaders Juventus, who stayed nine points clear at the top, as their crunch Serie A clash burst into life in the final half hour on Monday.

Carlos Tevez gave Juventus the lead in the 64th minute, curling in a free kick for his 15th league goal of the season, and Seydou Keita headed Roma level 14 minutes later as the teams woke up after a dismal opening hour.

Although the Malian's equaliser gave Roma a glimmer of hope in the title race, Juventus are well on course for a fourth successive scudetto after a bad-tempered match which saw Roma defender Vasilis Torosidis sent off.

Torosidis was dismissed after being given a second yellow card for clipping Arturo Vidal's heels in the incident which led to the Juventus goal. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)