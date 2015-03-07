MILAN, March 7 Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o opened his Sampdoria account in style with a stunning strike in a 2-0 win over Cagliari which pushed Gianfranco Zola's side a step closer to Serie B on Saturday.

Under pressure from a defender, Eto'o collected a pass on his chest, turned, let the ball bounce and then rifled an unstoppable shot into the net from a difficult angle for his first goal since his move from Everton in January.

His 72nd minute goal put the game out of Cagliari's reach after Lorenzo De Silvestri had opened the scoring for Sinisa Mihajlovic's team when he headed in from a corner in the 33rd minute.

Cagliari have taken only one point from their last six games and an unhappy evening was completed when Danilo Avelar was given a second yellow card and sent off.

Former West Ham coach Zola, who took over in December, is already being questioned about his future at the club who are 18th with 20 points from 26 games and three adrift of safety.

Sampdoria are joint fifth with Fiorentina on 42 and chasing a place in the Champions League.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)