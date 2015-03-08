ROME, March 8 AS Roma recorded their eighth draw in nine Serie A games when they were held 0-0 at lowly Chievo on Sunday while crisis club Parma were involved in another goalless stalemate on their league return.

"This draw is different from the other ones," Roma coach Rudy Garcia told Sky Sports Italia. "It's an unsettling draw.

"We played poorly, everyone was just standing around. I didn't recognise my team."

Second-placed Roma are now eight points adrift of runaway leaders Juventus (58) who host Sassuolo on Monday. Napoli, in third spot, can move within 10 points of the pace by beating Inter Milan later on Sunday.

Chievo midfielder Federico Mattiello broke his leg in a sickening collision with Roma's Radja Nainggolan midway through the first half.

The pair went for a loose ball and some of Mattiello's team mates appeared to be in tears on the bench after the 19-year-old fractured his tibia and fibula.

The draw kept Chievo six points clear of the relegation zone.

Bottom club Parma, who had their two previous matches called off because of a financial crisis, showed excellent fighting spirit as they picked up a well-deserved point against fellow strugglers Atalanta.

Hosts Parma had Cristian Rodriguez red-carded in the 87th minute while several fans displayed banners showing their disapproval of club president Giampietro Manenti.

Edy Reja's first game as Atalanta coach ended prematurely when he was sent off for dissent but his side managed to avoid a fifth straight defeat.

Elsewhere, Antonio Di Natale scored his 10th league goal of the season as Udinese won 3-2 to inflict Torino's first defeat in 12 Serie A games.

It is the ninth straight season that the 37-year-old striker has reached double figures.

A 66th-minute Federico Barba header gave Empoli a 1-1 draw after M'Baye Niang had put Genoa in front while Cesena and Palermo drew 0-0. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)