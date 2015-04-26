MILAN, April 26 Torino came from behind to beat Serie A leaders Juventus 2-1 in a pulsating derby on Sunday and prevail over their more glamorous neighbours for the first time in 20 years.

Juventus looked set to continue their 17-match unbeaten run in the fixture when Andrea Pirlo put the visitors ahead with a typically majestic free kick in the 35th minute.

But Matteo Darmian levelled for Torino on the stroke of halftime and Fabio Quagliarella scored the winner against his former club in the 57th minute, just after Pirlo had struck the post from another free kick.

However, second-placed Lazio failed to take advantage as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Chievo, leaving them 14 points adrift of Juventus with only six games left. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editikng by Mark Meadows)