MILAN, April 29 Carlos Tevez scored twice to give Juventus a 3-2 win over Fiorentina on Wednesday but Lazio prevented them from celebrating the title by thumping bottom club Parma 4-0.

Leaders Juventus stayed 14 points clear of Lazio with five games to play and need a draw at Sampdoria on Saturday to clinch a fourth successive Serie A title.

Gonzalo Rodriguez put Fiorentina ahead with a penalty, Fernando Llorente headed Juve level before Tevez scored twice, taking his league tally to 20, to complete the win. Rodriguez missed a second penalty in between and Josip Ilicic replied with a late goal.

Marco Parolo, Miroslav Klose and Antonio Candreva scored in a six-minute spell early in the game to set up a comfortable win for Lazio over Parma, who were relegated after a nightmare season. Keita Balde added the fourth late in the game. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)