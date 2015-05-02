MILAN May 2 Juventus landed a fourth successive Serie A crown, and their first under coach Massimiliano Allegri, with four games to spare by winning 1-0 at Sampdoria on Saturday.

Arturo Vidal headed the only goal from Stephan Lichtsteiner's cross in the 32nd minute to put Juve 17 points clear of second-placed Lazio who have five matches to play.

It was their 31st league title triumph, making them Italy's most successful domestic team by far.

Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic had said that he wanted to see Juve celebrate in Turin rather than at his ground and his side created several early chances in a lively start.

Roberto Soriano fired over the bar after a mistake by the visiting defence and Pedro Obiang's shot went across the face of goal.

Samuel Eto'o then missed another Sampdoria chance when he failed to make proper contact with Djamel Mesbah's cross.

Juve weathered the storm and Vidal put them ahead when Lichtsteiner's centre found him and Fernando Llorente unmarked at the far post and the Chilean directed a powerful header beyond Emiliano Viviano.

In the second half Juve maintained possession for long periods to frustrate the hosts.

Carlos Tevez had Juve's best effort when his low shot was tipped around the post by Viviano.

Feisty Sampdoria gave the visitors a few uncomfortable moments but did not look like denying them the title.

There will be little time for celebrations for Juve who host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)