(Adds details)

MILAN Aug 23 - Serie A champions Juventus slumped to a shock 1-0 home defeat against Udinese in their opening game of the new Italian league season on Sunday.

Juve had not lost a home league match since January 2013, a run of 47 games, but were undone when striker Cyril Thereau found the net from close range in the 78th minute following a superb cross from Greek midfielder Panagiotis Kone.

While the delivery left the Juventus defence with little chance, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was guilty of remaining rooted to his line.

Despite losing the influential trio of Carlos Tevez, Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal in the close season, and overseeing a raft of arrivals, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri opted to field a familiar starting lineup.

Striker Mario Mandzukic was the only new boy to start the match and played his part in an initially positive performance.

However, the visitors defended ruggedly and Juventus, who managed 21 shots to their opponents' six, were let down by poor finishing and a series of excellent saves by Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis.

Mandzukic nearly broke the deadlock with a close-range header after 53 minutes, while Paul Pogba demonstrated both the powerful dribbling and the long-range shooting that has made him one of the most coveted players in world football.

But it was fellow Frenchman Thereau whose effort proved decisive, ensuring that Juve's title defence began in miserable fashion as they seek a fifth straight Serie A crown. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)