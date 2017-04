MILAN Aug 23 Serie A champions Juventus slumped to a shock 1-0 home defeat against Udinese in their opening game of the new league season on Sunday.

Juventus, who have gone through the last two seasons without losing at home in the league, dominated the game as expected but were caught out when Cyril Thereau scored at the far post after 78 minutes.

The Frenchman was left unmarked and volleyed him after Panagiotis Kone swung the ball across from the right to hand Juventus a miserable start to a campaign in which they hope to win a fifth consecutive title.

Juve's last home league defeat was against Sampdoria in January 2013, a run of 47 games.