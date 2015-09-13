MILAN, Sept 13 Atalanta forward Mauricio Pinilla scored two goals, the first with one of his trademark bicycle kicks, only to get sent off in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Sassuolo in which both teams missed penalties on Sunday.

The afternoon's three other Serie A matches also ended 2-2, with Carpi denied a first-ever top flight win after conceding a late goal at Palermo and Napoli still winless this season after being held at Empoli.

Sampdoria's match at home to Bologna was postponed because of a flood alert in Genoa.

Sassuolo forward Nicola Sansone saw an early penalty saved by Marco Sportiello and Pinilla quickly made them pay.

A cross was floated over from the left and the Chile forward quickly got into position and met it with a perfectly executed overhead kick from 12 metres.

Francesco Magnanelli equalised with a 35-metre rocket, Pinilla pounced on a dreadful back pass to put Atalanta back in front and Antonio Floro Flores made it 2-2 with a spectacular half-volley, all before halftime.

The drama continued as Pinilla was dismissed early in the second half for a reckless and pointless sliding tackle, then Sassuolo's Sime Vrsaljko was sent off and conceded a penalty for a clumsy challenge.

Atalanta forward Maxi Moralez saw his effort saved by Andrea Consigli.

Napoli, who have only two points from three games, twice came from behind for a 2-2 draw at Empoli with Lorenzo Insigne and Allan scoring to cancel out goals by Riccardo Saponara and Manuel Pucciarelli.

Serie A debutants Carpi led 2-1 at Palermo until Uros Djurdjevic headed home with two minutes left for the Sicilians, although the visitors still took home their first Serie A point.

Former AC Milan, AS Roma and Juventus forward Marco Borriello had given Carpi the lead with his first goal for the club.

The 38-year-old Luca Toni, who was joint topscorer last season with 22 goals, scored his first this term when he converted a penalty in Verona's draw at home to Torino.

Inter Milan were facing AC Milan in the evening match (1845). (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Clare Fallon)