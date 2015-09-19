MILAN, Sept 19 Colombia forward Carlos Bacca scored twice to give AC Milan a 3-2 win over Palermo on Saturday and hand the Sicilians their first Serie A defeat of the season.

Oscar Hiljemark twice equalised for the visitors before Bacca's second goal gave Sinisa Mihajlovic's side their second win in four games.

Bacca put Milan ahead in the 21st minute when he scored with the outside of his foot after Giacomo Bonaventura had backheeled the ball into his path, but Sweden international Hiljemark levelled with a free kick 11 minutes later.

Bonaventura put Milan back in front five minutes before halftime when he curled in a free kick, and Palermo coach Giuseppe Iachini was sent off for dissent.

Palermo took control early in the second half and deservedly equalised in the 72nd minute when Hiljemark ran on to Alberto Gilardino's pass and placed the ball beyond Diego Lopez.

But Bacca struck again three minutes later, heading in Juraj Kucka's cross from the right.

The win took Milan up to joint ninth with six points, while Palermo have seven.

A stoppage time goal by Massimo Maccarone gave Empoli their first win of the season as they beat Udinese 2-1 away.

"Big Mac" controlled Riccardo Saponara's pass and fired it into the roof of the net from a narrow angle. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)