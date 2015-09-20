MILAN, Sept 20 Inter Milan continued their perfect start to the season when Mauro Icardi gave them a barely deserved 1-0 win at Chievo to make it four wins out of four in Serie A on Sunday.

Icardi scored out of the blue in the 42nd minute after Chievo, themselves unbeaten in their opening three games, had enjoyed the better of the first half.

The Argentine forward pounced when Chievo failed to intercept Geoffrey Kondogbia's ball into the penalty area.

Chievo had gone close to taking the lead through a Valter Birsa free kick and a Lucas Castro header which flew just over the crossbar.

Inter were content to sit back in the second half and held out comfortably despite defender Jeison Murillo hobbling off with an injury.

Chievo failed to seriously trouble Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic and their best chance fell to defender Bostjan Cesar who outjumped the Inter defence but sent his header just wide of the post in the final minute. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Clare Fallon)