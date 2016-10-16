ROME Oct 16 Lazio striker Ciro Immobile scored a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw against Bologna on Sunday and make amends for a string of wasted chances throughout the game.

Immobile scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time and with the very last kick of the game after Bologna had taken the lead when Filip Helander, on loan from Verona, connected with a free kick to turn the ball in after 10 minutes.

Lazio reacted with Italy international Immobile hitting the post with a shot after half an hour and then having another effort cleared off the line.

It was an even more one-sided affair after the break with Bologna defending and Lazio trying to find a way back into the match but the visitors' keeper -- Angelo Da Costa -- made a sensational reflex save to deny Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from close range.

The Serb then missed another clear chance on the hour, controlling the ball well but firing over the bar from a tight angle as Lazio pushed for an equaliser.

A Milinkovic-Savic cut-back was then turned goalwards by a Bologna defender, but goalline technology showed it had not fully crossed the line when Da Costa once again came to the rescue to palm it away.

The Brazilian keeper was eventually beaten when Immobile converted from the penalty spot at the end of the game to rescue a point for the hosts.

The result leaves Lazio in fourth place on 14 points level with Napoli, who lost 3-1 to AS Roma on Saturday. Juventus are top on 21 after their 2-1 win over Udinese on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)