MILAN Oct 22 An unlucky own goal by Armando Izzo handed Sampdoria a 2-1 win over neighbours and bitter rivals Genoa in a pulsating Serie A derby on Saturday.

Fabio Quagliarella also missed a penalty for Sampdoria in the so-called Derby of the Lighthouse as they ended a six-match winless run that had put coach Marco Giampaolo's job on the line.

Genoa's misfortune came two minutes into the second half when Luis Muriel crossed from the right, goalkeeper Mattia Perin palmed the ball away but it flew straight at Izzo and rebounded into the net.

Colombia forward Muriel, a constant thorn in Genoa's side, gave Sampdoria the lead after 12 minutes when he side footed the ball home after Quagliarella cleverly laid the ball into his path.

Luca Rigoni levelled in the 24th minute from Edenilson's pass and the hapless Izzo saw a shot hit the crossbar shortly after that.

Quagliarella won a penalty for Sampdoria in first-half stoppage time and the same player took the spot kick but saw his effort saved by Perin. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)