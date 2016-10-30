Oct 30 Giacomo Bonaventura's free kick earned Milan a 1-0 win over Pescara to move them into the top three of Serie A on Sunday.

Milan had been second best before the break in the San Siro but the Rossoneri took the lead when Bonaventura was fouled on the edge of the area in the 49th minute by Alexandru Mitrita, picked himself up and then found the net with a low shot.

With second-placed Roma only drawing 0-0 at Empoli, Milan moved to within one point of them and five behind leaders Juventus, who beat Napoli on Saturday.

It was hardly a convincing performance from Vincenzo Montella's side, though, and struggling Pescara kept Milan's precociously talented keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma busy before and after falling behind.

Donnarumma made a superb double save to deny Ledian Memushaj while Pescara, without a win in eight league games before Sunday, twice had the ball in the net only to have their celebrations cut short by offside flags.

Carlos Bacca did hit the woodwork in the second half for Milan but the hosts were relieved to hear the final whistle.

Empoli have scored only two goals in 11 Serie A games this season but defended resolutely to frustrate Roma who had been expecting a fifth consecutive league win.

Lazio also climbed above Napoli into fourth spot after goals from Senad Lulic and Ciro Immobile earned them a 2-1 win over Sassuolo.

Bottom club Crotone won their first match of the season, beating Chievo Verona 2-0.

Sampdoria host Inter Milan later on Sunday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ian Chadband)