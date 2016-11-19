MILAN Nov 19 Lorenzo Insigne struck twice early in the second half, his first Napoli goals for seven months, to secure a 2-1 win at Udinese on Saturday and a much-needed boost in a frustrating season.

After a scrappy first period devoid of clear chances, forward Insigne brought the game to life when he swept Jose Callejon's low cross into the roof of the net from six metres in the 47th minute.

Having waited for a goal since April 10, Insigne needed only 10 more minutes to score another when he nicked the ball off a dallying Silven Widmer and fired past Orestis Karnezis.

Stipe Perica, who spent three years as a Chelsea player on loan to other clubs before he was signed in June, headed in from a corner two minutes later to put 14th-placed Udinese back in the game but Napoli held on to end a three-match winless run in all competitions.

Napoli, fourth in Serie A with 24 points, made a bright start to the season but have struggled since striker Arkadiusz Milik, signed to fill the gap left by Gonzalo Higuain's departure to Juventus, suffered a knee injury.

Saturday's win was their third in nine outings since Milik was sidelined. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Tony Jimenez)