MILAN Dec 4 AC Milan needed a late goal from Gianluca Lapadula to beat bottom club Crotone 2-1 in Serie A on Sunday after M'Baye Niang had earlier missed a penalty.

Crotone have won only one match out of 15 in their debut season in Serie A but took a shock lead when Diego Falcinelli tapped in from close range in the 26th minute.

Mario Pasalic headed the equaliser four minutes before the break, the Croatian midfielder's first goal since joining Milan on loan from Chelsea in the close season.

Milan were awarded a penalty early in the second half and Niang won an argument with Lapadula over who should take it, only for Alex Cordaz to save his shot brilliantly.

Lapadula won the game when he fired the ball in from 12 metres after Keisuke Honda's free kick fell to him in the box in the 86th minute and was booked for his exuberant celebration.

The win kept Milan four points behind leaders Juventus who beat Atalanta 3-1 on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)