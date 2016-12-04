Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
MILAN Dec 4 AC Milan needed a late goal from Gianluca Lapadula to beat bottom club Crotone 2-1 in Serie A on Sunday after M'Baye Niang had earlier missed a penalty.
Crotone have won only one match out of 15 in their debut season in Serie A but took a shock lead when Diego Falcinelli tapped in from close range in the 26th minute.
Mario Pasalic headed the equaliser four minutes before the break, the Croatian midfielder's first goal since joining Milan on loan from Chelsea in the close season.
Milan were awarded a penalty early in the second half and Niang won an argument with Lapadula over who should take it, only for Alex Cordaz to save his shot brilliantly.
Lapadula won the game when he fired the ball in from 12 metres after Keisuke Honda's free kick fell to him in the box in the 86th minute and was booked for his exuberant celebration.
The win kept Milan four points behind leaders Juventus who beat Atalanta 3-1 on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0