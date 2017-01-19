MILAN Jan 19 Serie A leaders Juventus will try to extend their run of home wins on Sunday after a turbulent week which featured a defeat away to Fiorentina and a backlash over a new club emblem.

The Turin side have won their last 26 home league games in Serie A but fourth-placed visitors Lazio have the potential to put that record to the test on Sunday.

Juve remain one point clear of Roma at the top of Serie A with a game in hand and still on course for a sixth successive title but recent events have hinted that their domestic stranglehold is being loosened.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri was publicly critical of his team after Sunday's 2-1 defeat, their fourth in Serie A this season, which prompted the almost inevitable speculation in the Italian media about his leadership.

"Teams such as Fiorentina and Genoa play the game of a lifetime against us, so we must always raise our energy levels and give everything, because that's what the opposition do with us," he said.

"It's going to be a battle and we need to fight it out for every single point from here to May 28. It won't be easy."

On Monday, the club got a mixed reaction after unveiling an emblem featuring a minimalist white letter J on a black background and without the bull, a symbol of the city of Turin which features on the old version.

Club president Andrea Agnelli said it had taken a year to design the new badge which "defines a sense of belonging and a style that allows you to communicate our way of being."

"This new logo is a symbol of the Juventus way of living," he added.

Many fans were not convinced by that explanation and vented their anger on social media while 52 per cent of those who responded to a survey in the sports daily Tuttosport said they disliked the change.

Allegri will have other things on his mind, however.

Fiorentina, who are in eighth place, exposed numerous cracks in his much-vaunted but ageing BBC defence, of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Argentine pair Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala are still playing short of their potential in attack and Miralem Pjanic has failed to impose himself on the midfield in the way Juventus had hoped when they signed him from Roma.

Meanwhile, Roma, who have won six of their last seven league matches, have gained momentum and would expect to pick up another three points when they host Cagliari in the Sunday evening game. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Keith Weir)