ROME, Sept 11 Juventus outclassed Parma 4-1 in
their first Serie A match in their new stadium with several
close-season signings impressing for new coach Antonio Conte on
Sunday.
Swiss right back Stephan Lichtsteiner got the party started
at the 41,000-seat arena, which still does not have an official
name after a failure to find a sponsor, when he coolly finished
off fellow new signing Andrea Pirlo's great dinked pass.
Three excellent goals followed in the second half with
Simone Pepe blasting home, new midfielder Arturo Vidal scoring
spectacularly and ex-AC Milan playmaker Pirlo capping a
wonderful debut by again expertly setting up Claudio Marchisio.
Once mighty Juve have finished a lowly seventh in the last
two seasons as they struggled to recover from their 2006
match-fixing demotion but the new stadium, signings and coach
have revived supporter hopes that their glory days could return.
Sunday's performance bodes well with Parma's Sebastian
Giovinco only scoring from the spot late on after Juve's Paolo
De Ceglie was dismissed for a professional foul.
The only other downside for Juve was a bare-looking pitch in
the packed new arena, built on the site of their former Stadio
Delle Alpi home and the first ground to be owned by an Italian
club.
Serie A's first round of matches last weekend were postponed
because of a player strike over contracts but the season got
underway on Friday when champions AC Milan drew 2-2 at home to
Lazio. The rest of the fixtures take place later.
